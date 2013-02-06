Roster Rundown: Lissemore Expected To Be Good 4-3 Fit

(Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2013 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features defensive tackle Sean Lissemore.)
Name: Sean Lissemore
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 303
Experience: 3 seasons
College: William & Mary
Key stat:Lissemore virtually played just nine games last year, racking up 43 tackles, good for 11th on the team. That's an average of 4.77 tackles per game. In comparison, defensive end Jason Hatcher, who had one of the best seasons of his career, had 77 tackles in 16 games, an average of 4.81 tackles per game.
Contract Status:Signed through 2016.
2012 Impact: If you asked me for a player that I thought would take that next step up before the 2012 season, I would have told you Sean Lissemore. There were so many positive moments in his 2011 season with his play at defensive end but also his work at nose. There was a side of me that believed that he could have challenged Jason Hatcher as the starter at that right defensive end spot but in the end, it was a season where he missed six games due to injury and that robbed him of that opportunity. I have always been a big fan of his work because he can line up at a couple of different positions and be productive. There were moments where he did play well with his hands and was able to get off blocks but there were also times where he got washed or handled one-on-one which surprised me.
Where He Fits: In this 4-3 scheme he will most likely line up at one technique tackle but could also play as the three. See him more in the role of that player on the strong side holding up at the point of attack but what you have to be aware of that there were some plays where he struggled as that base end in the 3-4 on the left side. There were better reps when he was on the weak side or backside when he could play on the move.
I am not worried about his ability this off season to continue to work on his weight training and prepare himself to handle that role inside. Should get the first crack as the starter at one but if the club drafts someone for that position, might be better suited to come off the bench like he has done before and give you some quality snaps in that role. [embedded_ad]
Writers' Analysis:
Nick Eatman: Here's another one of those guys where you're not sure exactly where he play or if he'll be the starter, but just glad he's on your team. Because with his versatility, he'll fit in somewhere, it's just not always evident where that will be. It looks like Lissemore will be a good fit in the 4-3 scheme at tackle, and can probably play both spots because of his versatility. As long as he can stay healthy, Lissemore should be a highly productive player for several years to come.