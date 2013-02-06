Roster Rundown: Lissemore Expected To Be Good 4-3 Fit

(Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2013 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features defensive tackle Sean Lissemore.)

Name: Sean Lissemore

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 303

Experience: 3 seasons

College: William & Mary

Key stat:Lissemore virtually played just nine games last year, racking up 43 tackles, good for 11th on the team. That's an average of 4.77 tackles per game. In comparison, defensive end Jason Hatcher, who had one of the best seasons of his career, had 77 tackles in 16 games, an average of 4.81 tackles per game.

Contract Status:Signed through 2016.

2012 Impact: If you asked me for a player that I thought would take that next step up before the 2012 season, I would have told you Sean Lissemore. There were so many positive moments in his 2011 season with his play at defensive end but also his work at nose. There was a side of me that believed that he could have challenged Jason Hatcher as the starter at that right defensive end spot but in the end, it was a season where he missed six games due to injury and that robbed him of that opportunity. I have always been a big fan of his work because he can line up at a couple of different positions and be productive. There were moments where he did play well with his hands and was able to get off blocks but there were also times where he got washed or handled one-on-one which surprised me.