Roster Rundown: Murray Yet To Escape Injury-Prone Label



Murray that gave this offense balance and without him the threat to run the ball was just not there. I remember talking to offensive line coach Bill Callahan after Murray returned to the lineup against the Eagles in December and you could just tell in his voice what it meant to have him once again in the backfield. Murray's ability at times more than made up for some of the issues that the line was having in blocking for the running game. With Murray if plays were not blocked clean and there were plenty times that happen, through vision and skill, he was able to bend a ball to the backside or keep his balance like he did against the Bengals to convert a key third down to get Dan Bailey in field goal range. With Murray in the lineup, it made Garrett a better player caller. Murray's ability helped keep Garrett and Romo ahead of the chains which made the game more manageable. With him in the lineup there were now options where before he and the staff had to come up with creative ways to use Felix Jones, Phillip Tanner and Lance Dunbar which just didn't result in answers and the result of that showed in wins and loses.

Where He Fits:There is no question that Murray will be the starter in 2013 but it has been two seasons in his young career where injury has caused him to miss time. Injuries are a part of the game but this club needs to find a way to keep him on the field for the entire season. I do not see Felix Jones returning so that leaves the question of Phillip Tanner and Lance Dunbar as backups. I would not be one bit surprised if they move on from Tanner and draft a running back that can shoulder the load with Murray and give him the opportunity to try and make it through an entire season or if injury strikes [embedded_ad] again, that back can step in a take the full-time role. There are several in the upcoming NFL Draft that can do just that to help Murray.

Writers' Analysis: