Roster Rundown: Reliable, Consistent Frederick Anchors Middle of O-Line

*Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2016 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features center Travis Frederick.)*
Name: Travis Frederick
Position: Center
Height/Weight: 6-4 / 315
Experience: 3 seasons
College: Wisconsin
Key stat:While he didn't miss an offensive snap, Frederick was flagged for just two penalties during the 2015 season. There were 16 players on the Cowboys roster who committed more penalties than Frederick, who earned his second Pro Bowl selection in three years.
Contract Status:Signed through 2016 (with club option for 2017)
2015 Impact: Was the only offensive linemen that was able to make it through the entire preseason without missing any practice time. Has been rock solid during his three year career. Doesn't miss snaps. Outstanding leadership qualities and the smartest linemen in the room. Takes a great deal of pride about his intelligence and his game preparation. Communication skill is outstanding. Is in lock step with the quarterbacks when it comes to identify fronts and potential problems scheme wise. Has been confident since day one of handling these responsibilities. Is a better technique player than he is athlete. There were snaps in the past where he had balance problems and he would be on the ground too much. Did a much better job of playing on his feet whether he was blocking along the line or out in space. Better body control. Much better job of handling a man on his nose than when he first started. There was time where he would have struggled with power but he has improved in that area. Can snatch a 1 or 3 technique with ease in an even front. Plays well on the move. Stout in protection with the ability to help his teammates when uncovered. An aware player, not going to be fooled.
Where He Fits: Does a fine job of keeping the front of the pocket clean. Gives the quarterbacks an opportunity to slide forward if need be. Works very well with the teammates next to him. When the coaching staff made the switch from Ronald Leary to La'el Collins, he didn't miss a beat. Able to help Collins get through some of his early games without issues. Is one of those players that is in the right place at the right time. Had my doubts of how good he could really be with limited athletic ability but makes up for it with smarts and toughness. Is the hinge point of a very good offensive line.
Writers' Analysis:
Nick Eatman: If there was a knock on Frederick, or any of the interior linemen, you would point out the team's struggles on third-and-1 rushing last year and the red-zone issues. For some reason, the push up the middle wasn't the same last year and Frederick has to shoulder some of that. On the other hand, no other lineman was as consistent as Frederick, who never missed any time with injuries. He also was penalized only twice during the season. He's developed into a complete lineman as a blocker of the pass and run. This team needs to work on re-signing him right now because Zack Martin won't be far behind. They need to make sure and lock up all of their great young linemen.