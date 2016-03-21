Roster Rundown: Reliable, Consistent Frederick Anchors Middle of O-Line

2015 Impact: Was the only offensive linemen that was able to make it through the entire preseason without missing any practice time. Has been rock solid during his three year career. Doesn't miss snaps. Outstanding leadership qualities and the smartest linemen in the room. Takes a great deal of pride about his intelligence and his game preparation. Communication skill is outstanding. Is in lock step with the quarterbacks when it comes to identify fronts and potential problems scheme wise. Has been confident since day one of handling these responsibilities. Is a better technique player than he is athlete. There were snaps in the past where he had balance problems and he would be on the ground too much. Did a much better job of playing on his feet whether he was blocking along the line or out in space. Better body control. Much better job of handling a man on his nose than when he first started. There was time where he would have struggled with power but he has improved in that area. Can snatch a 1 or 3 technique with ease in an even front. Plays well on the move. Stout in protection with the ability to help his teammates when uncovered. An aware player, not going to be fooled.