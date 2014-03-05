Roster Rundown: Rookie Blues Behind Him, WR Seems Ready

2013 Impact: This is where you have to give Derek Dooley and Keith O'Quinn a great deal of credit for the initial development of a player. There were traits about Terrance Williams game coming out of Baylor that led you to believe that he had a nice shot of a good future in the NFL. What Dooley and O'Quinn were able to do is take those traits, expand on them but add some more trick to the bag for the player. There usually is a period of the season where these rookie receivers hit the wall and are not as effective as they might have shown in camp. Even though, Williams had a spell where he wasn't as productive, I never observed him falling off the cliff and disappearing for the entire season. What has been a pleasant surprise about Williams' game is how he has developed into a productive route runner. At Baylor, their offense does feature the pass and where you saw Williams make the majority of his big plays were ball that were delivered down the middle of the field on the move. I always liked the thought of getting him the ball on the move because I thought that was a real strength. For the Cowboys, we did see balls going down the field to him but there were also routes along the sideline and to the outside. As the season wore on, his game became more developed and even when the ball did not go his direction, he managed to work himself open whether that was fighting press or sitting down in the zone. If there is a trait that bothers me about his game is that you will see him still body catch ball. On the other hand, there are also times where he will snatch the ball and extend. I believe this is an area that he will continue to develop as grows as a player. [embedded_ad]