Roster Rundown: Solid Throughout Season, Williams Saved Best for Last

*Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2016 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features receiver Terrance Williams.)*

Name: Terrance Williams

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 208

Experience: 3 seasons

College: Baylor

Key stat:Williams led the Cowboys in receiving yards with 840, including a career-best 173 yards in the season finale against Washington, the most by a Dallas receiver since Dez Bryant's 224 yards in 2012.

Contract Status:Signed through 2016.

2015 Impact: Did not handle the role as the lead dog in the sled well when Dez Bryant went down. The fact that the quarterback play was not stellar might have affected him but he should have been more productive than he was. For him to only have 52 receptions on the season should be classified as disappointing. It wasn't until the final game of the season that I believe we saw the true Terrance Williams and what he was capable of. On that afternoon against Washington, it all came together for him. The execution of his routes and the finish with a catch. He was finally able to extend his hands and look comfortable catching the ball. Williams actually looked natural and that wasn't something that we could always say about him. It was the first time in his young career where I remember game where I felt this way about him. Up until that point I considered him a 50-50 catcher of the ball. With Williams, I never had a concern about his ability to separate in routes or his body control to put himself in positions to make plays. My concern was in his ability to make the consistent and contested catch when he had the opportunity. My hope is that he is able to carry that final game over into the off–season and beyond.

Where He Fits: I have no problem of him starting opposite Dez Bryant if he continues to show me that he can be that same receiver that was outstanding against the Washington Redskins. Needs to continue to work and grow in becoming more consistent catching the ball. Can be a huge weapon with his ability to make plays after the catch – one of the best in the league once the ball is in his hands. Struggled badly without Tony Romo in the lineup and his numbers showed that. Could be challenged for his spot by Brice Butler or if the front office drafts a receiver such as Laquon Treadwell or Michael Thomas.

Writers' Analysis: