RTN: 4 Breakout Candidates for the 'Boys in 2013





Earlier this week, Bryan Broaddus mentioned three players who he anticipates breaking out in 2013. I liked his selection of tight end James Hanna, a player who I would have chosen as well had the Cowboys not drafted Gavin Escobar in the second round. Barring injury, Hanna simply won't see the opportunities required to make a significant impact. That doesn't mean he won't be a good player, but just that a 40-catch season isn't likely.

Using stats and my nerd's intuition, I'm going to take a crack at projecting four breakout players. I already broke down one of the guys who I'm projecting for a better-than-expected season, running back DeMarco Murray, so you won't see him on this list (but you can read the top four reasons Murray will have a big year right here).

So what am I looking for in predicting a breakout? The primary thing I want to capitalize on is variance; I'm looking for players who have already showed signs of quality play but have been the victims of randomness, i.e. they've experienced bad luck. Examples of that might be a cornerback who breaks up 15 passes but doesn't have an interception or a defensive end who has a bunch of quarterback pressures but few sacks (see Anthony Spencer circa 2011). If you can identify predictors of elite play, it's pretty easy to subsequently make accurate predictions. When I used Spencer's past pressure rates to project his 2012 sack total at nine, a number many ridiculed, it was one of the predictions in which I was most confident heading into the season.

Below, you'll find the names of four players who underperformed (or got injured) in 2012. In many ways, their "breakouts" will come simply because they're more likely to play to their potential. You can think of players as stocks, and I'm simply "buying" on those stocks whose price point is at a low and likely to "regress" upward.

1. LT Tyron Smith