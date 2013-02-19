RTN: Dissecting 10 Interesting Stats For Cowboys In 2012





just one interception in December. There's no doubt that the quarterback struggled against Washington, but the team wouldn't have even been in a position to win the division had it not been for Romo's incredible month. Romo's poor showing in the fourth quarter was uncharacteristic for someone who has excelled in the fourth quarter in recent seasons.

6. The Cowboys were sixth in the NFL in yards, but only 14th in EPA per play.

Bulk stats are a really poor predictor of future success; many of the league's worst offenses gain a whole lot of yards late in games simply because they're losing and are forced to throw, for example. In terms of efficiency (as measured by "Expected Points Added"), the 'Boys ranked just 14th in the NFL. Remember, EPA per play is basically a measure of how much an offense increases the probability of scoring after any given play, and it predicts future offensive success much better than total yards.

7. The rushing offense ranked 18th in the NFL in success rate (40.2 percent).

"Success rate" is a measure of how often an offense increases their chances of scoring on running plays. It's a better indicator of success than yards per carry (YPC) because it accounts for game situations. A 2-yard run on third-and-1 is a successful play. Success rate captures that, but YPC doesn't.

Dallas ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing YPC, but near the middle of the pack in success rate. That suggests Garrett called a lot of runs in situations when gaining a lot of yards on the ground was difficult or impossible, such as on the goal line. That's a good thing, by the way, and it suggests the Cowboys' rushing offense, although not really all that good, wasn't quite as poor as some believe.

8. Romo showed play-action on only 10 percent of his 2012 passes, the lowest rate in the NFL.

I talked about play-action passes a lot throughout the season. The difference between Romo (ranked 38th in the league in play-action rate) and the 37th-ranked quarterback, John Skelton, was greater than the difference between Skelton and the next 11 passers.

Romo's passer rating on play-action passes was 109.1. His success isn't unusual; 30 of the 38 quarterbacks who took at least 25 percent of their offense's snaps had higher yards-per-attempt on play-action passes as compared to straight dropbacks.

9. Anthony Spencer rushed the passer on only 64.9 percent of his pass snaps.

It might seem like Spencer is used as a rusher all of the time, but he actually dropped into coverage on more than one-third of his 2012 pass snaps. You can expect that to change in 2013 if Spencer remains in Dallas as a 4-3 defensive end.

10. Dez Bryant was fourth in the NFL in deep receiving yards and second in deep touchdowns.