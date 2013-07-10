RTN: Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, and Throwing it Deep

Using stats from Pro Football Focus, I researched a stat called aDOT, average depth of target, coined by Mike Clay. I sorted the league's quarterbacks into four quantiles based on the average distance of their passes and their winning percentage in 2012.

You can see that the quarterbacks who threw the longest passes were the most successful as a whole. That top quarter of passers includes Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Eli Manning and Joe Flacco. For what it's worth, Luck led the league with an aDOT of 10.8 yards.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, we see nearly as much success from the short-tossing quarterbacks. That group includes Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, and both Robert Griffin III and Peyton Manning landed just outside of it. Christian Ponder had the shortest passes in the NFL in 2012, averaging just 6.8 yards. In case you're wondering, Romo's aDOT of 9.0 yards ranked him in the second quantile, right behind Tom Brady.

So what's going on here? Are these stats meaningful? I think the success of the deep-throwing quarterbacks is real – these stats actually hold up over the past few seasons – but there's also value in throwing short if it's used as an extension of the running game. Both Ryan and Rodgers threw the ball a bunch last season, effectively using screens and other short passes in place of runs.