RTN: Why Lance Dunbar Is the Right Choice as the No. 2 RB





It's important that Randle was able to succeed in the Big 12. But when it comes down to it, the production for any running back is very dependent on his team. There's very little carryover for running backs in terms of college and NFL stats. Collegiate rushing touchdowns can explain only 0.7 percent of NFL touchdowns, i.e. you basically can't use a running back's college scoring to predict the same in the NFL at all.

Dunbar to the Rescue?

Let's start with the biggest concern: Dunbar weighs just 191 pounds. That's far from ideal, but it's less concerning than Randle's weight of 198 pounds. The reason is that Dunbar is just 5-8, actually a positive, while Randle is 6-0. There seems to be a positive correlation between not just weight and running backs success, but body mass index. Historically, the best backs have been stocky, i.e. short and thick. It's really one of the only positions at which shorter can be better.

Based on their heights, Dunbar trumps Randle in BMI: 29.0 to 26.9. If you look at the top 50 running backs in career rushing yards, only three had a BMI as low as Randle's: Tony Dorsett (ever hear of him?), Warrick Dunn and James Brooks. They were all faster than Randle.

Meanwhile, Dunbar checked in at 4.47 in the 40-yard dash as a rookie. That's still not elite given his small stature, but it's better than Randle. Using a metric called Speed Score, we can look at 40 times as a function of weight. A 4.60 40-yard dash from a 230-pound back – the numbers we saw from rookie Le'Veon Bell this year – is more acceptable than the same time for a 195-pounder. Below, I charted the Speed Scores for Dunbar, Randle, Murray and a few other notable running backs. Running Back Weight 40 Time Speed Score Lance Dunbar 191 4.47 95.7 Joseph Randle (Combine) 198 4.63 86.2 Joseph Randle (Pro Day) 198 4.51 95.7 DeMarco Murray 213 4.41 112.6 Jamaal Charles 200 4.38 108.7 Adrian Peterson 217 4.4 115.8 Doug Martin 215 4.55 100.3

You can see that neither Dunbar nor Randle have elite speed scores (around 100 is average). Even if we account for weight and use Randle's superior Pro Day 40-yard dash time, he still checks in with the exact same speed score as Dunbar. Given the way Dunbar is playing in camp, the fact that he's (at worst) a comparable physical specimen to Randle means he should see the bulk of the No. 2 reps out of the gate.

Murray's Dominance

As a final note, look at how highly the Speed Score rates Murray. Due to his near-elite straight-line speed and excellent size, Murray checks in ahead of Jamaal Charles and just a bit south of Adrian Peterson. Since he's failed to remain healthy for a full season, we tend to forget that Murray has the potential to be a truly dominant running back. The numbers support the idea that Murray is primed for a breakout season.