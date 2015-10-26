Running Back Joseph Randle Strains Oblique In 27-20 Loss To The Giants

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys had their most success running the ball all season Sunday against the Giants, but their depth will be tested if Joseph Randle misses any additional time after suffering a strained oblique early in the team's 27-20 loss at MetLife Stadium.

"He was getting treatment today, and we'll see how he responds to that treatment," head coach Jason Garrett said.

Randle (two carries, 24 yards) made his sixth consecutive start but exited after his second carry on the offense's opening drive of the first quarter.

Darren McFadden replaced him as the feature back for the rest of the game and totaled 29 carries for 152 yards, both season highs by a Cowboys running back. His 152 yards were the fourth-highest single game performance of his career and the most rushing yards by a Cowboy since DeMarco Murray totaled 179 at Chicago (12/4/14).

"I thought he was outstanding," Garrett said.

Christine Michael, projected to have a larger role in the offense Sunday, had five carries for 18 yards. He received two carries in his first two appearances on the gameday roster against the Saints and Patriots.

The Cowboys also have rookie Rod Smith on the 53-man roster, claimed off waivers from the Seahawks during the bye week. Smith was inactive Sunday.

Randle missed a little time in preseason with an oblique strain. In the regular season he has 76 carries for 315 yards (4.1 avg.) and four touchdowns.