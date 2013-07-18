Running The Numbers: Predicting Changes In NFC East





Again, we can view this as a chart for the "likelihood of improvement." The teams at the top are most likely to improve upon their offensive and defensive ranks (and thus their records), while those at the bottom are most likely to regress.

It's worth noting that it's easier for some teams to improve or decline based on where they finished in 2012. The Patriots scored the most points in the NFL last year, for example, so there was no room for improvement for them in terms of expected points. They finished first in that category as well, but they couldn't possibly have improved. That means when you see a team that was already good in 2012 listed near the top (or a team that was bad near the bottom), their fortunes are really likely to change in 2013.

Using Expected Points to Predict Changes in the NFC East

Let's look at the expected overall change in total points scored and allowed for the teams in the NFC East:

Eagles: 8

Cowboys: -1

Redskins: -4

Giants: -11

Remember, these numbers are based solely on a regression of luck, not changes in personnel, coaching staffs or health. That's great news for the Cowboys; despite all of their injuries in 2012, Dallas still finished 8-8. When you consider that the 'Boys are highly likely to be healthier this season, there's a really good chance that they'll improve upon their 8-8 record.

The Eagles are the only team in the division that got unlucky in 2012 (in regards to how many points they should have scored and allowed). Based on how they played, Philadelphia should have finished three spots higher in points scored and five spots higher in points allowed. Part of their expected improvement is due to them just being a bad team last year, however.

The Redskins had a small amount of luck in 2012, but nothing that greatly affected their point totals. However, take a look at the Giants. New York finished sixth in points scored, but they played well enough only to finish 10th. On defense, they allowed the 12th-fewest points, but they should have finished seven spots worse. None of that is a guarantee that the Giants are going to be worse than 9-7 in 2013, but it suggests they are highly unlikely to once again post a 85 point differential.