Running the Numbers: Ranking Top 10 Cowboys For 2013





I like making lists. They seem to be pretty popular and it's an efficient way to provide quick-hitting thoughts on a variety of different topics. So heading into the 2013 season, I thought it would be cool to make a list of the top-10 players on the Cowboys' roster.

This particular list ranks the players I'd prefer to have on the roster moving forward. That means that, although past production is certainly a consideration, I'm looking for the players who will be most productive in the future. So you can basically think of these as three-year rankings. That means age is a major consideration. I think Jason Witten is still one of the best players on the team, for example, but he didn't make this list because he's right at the age when most tight ends tend to break down. In three years, I anticipate that his contributions will be negligible.

Note that I'm not considering the players' contracts. That would drastically alter the way in which I'd assess each player. My No. 10-ranked player, for example, would never have made this list if I were considering contracts. It's just the players who I think will be play the best over the next few seasons.

10. CB Orlando Scandrick

This will probably be the most unpopular pick on here. No Jason Witten, no Anthony Spencer, no Jason Hatcher, but the stat dork has Orlando Scandrick in his top 10!? I think the perception of Scandrick is warped a bit because, as mentioned, he has a hefty contract. He probably hasn't lived up to that, but I ranked Scandrick as the top cornerback on the team in 2012.

Playing in the slot, a much tougher spot to play than outside, Scandrick allowed a 51.3 percent completion rate, 5.7 yards per attempt (YPA) and zero touchdowns. He's a poor tackler, but the 68.5 passer rating he allowed last year made up for that.

9. RB DeMarco Murray