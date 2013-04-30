Running the Numbers: Stats On Frederick, Escobar





With linemen, we don't have those numbers. You have game film, interviews, and other ways to grade prospects, but they aren't quantifiable, or at least not in the same way. It's really just up to the scouts. That's one reason that even if fans wouldn't have drafted Frederick, it's difficult to disagree with the selection. If we don't like the selection of a running back, for example, it's possible to offer analysis regarding why that's the case: a slow 40 time, a poor height-to-weight ratio, sub-par college efficiency, etc. We can't do that with offensive linemen in the same manner, meaning we just have to trust the scouts that Frederick is the guy.

From a numbers standpoint, what we know about Frederick is that he's 6-4, 312 pounds with 33-inch arms, which is right around average and certainly adequate for a center. Arm length is a good predictor of offensive tackle success. I haven't seen any analytics on arm length for interior linemen, but I'd assume the correlation extends inside. Frederick ran a 5.58 40-yard dash, jumped 28.5 inches, and recorded 21 reps on the bench press. He's not an explosive athlete, but you don't need to be to play well at center in the NFL. You simply need to possess a baseline level of athleticism. Frederick isn't so athletic that you automatically know that's the case, such as with a guy like Eagles first-rounder Lane Johnson, but his quality game tape suggests he can play with the big boys.

TE Gavin Escobar

Although it's "blasphemous" in some circles to use a player's college stats to help grade him, I think it's one of the most overlooked aspects of scouting. Simply put, if a guy played well against a high level of competition in college, he has a good chance to do it in the pros.

Escobar didn't play in a major conference, but it's still important to look at numbers for small-school players. We'd expect exceptional small-school athletes to dominate inferior competition; if they don't, that might be a sign that something is amiss.

During his three-year career, Escobar's personal bests in catches, yards and touchdowns all came in 2011, when he turned in a 51/780/7 season. That's hardly dominant, but don't forget that tight ends aren't typically utilized in the same way in college as in the NFL, and there were some concerns that Escobar was actually misused as an in-line tight end at San Diego State.

With any small-school prospect, I think measurables are more important than with big-school guys. When a running back averages 6.0 yards per carry in the SEC, for example, we have a pretty good idea that he can play; we don't necessarily need to be concerned about whether he ran a 4.15 or a 4.35 in the short shuttle.