Ryan Coaching Best Defender He's Seen

IRVING, Texas --That would be DeMarcus Ware, who is on pace for a career-high 22 sacks in his first season in Rob Ryan's defense.

Last week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick agreed with Bill Parcells' old comparison of Ware to Lawrence Taylor. Friday, Ryan took it up a notch.

"I saw Superman I and II. Never saw the third one," Ryan said. "I know Lawrence Taylor's obviously a fantastic player, but the best player I've ever seen on defense is DeMarcus Ware without a doubt."