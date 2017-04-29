Scout's Eye: 9 Draft Prospects Who Could Make Sense For Cowboys On Day 3

Apr 29, 2017 at 03:08 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

FRISCO, Texas – Day 3 of the NFL Draft is traditionally known as "Scout's Day." It's the day where a good draft could become a great one. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

Louisiana Tech S Xavier Woods:Ballhawk and hitter. Can play up or back and be effective. Thought he had the skills to go in Day 2 but still on the board.

Iowa CB Desmond King: Love his toughness and willingness to tackle. Lacks a little foot quickness but solid player. Would consider as a safety.

Ohio LB Blair Brown: Short but super productive. Film is outstanding. All over the field making plays. Going to be a steal for a club.

Michigan TE Jake Butt: Injured in final game of the season, but by all indications the knee is healing well. Don't count him out for the season.

San Diego State RB D.J. Pumphrey: All-time leading rusher in NCAA history. Short but explosive. Can run and catch but size limits him as a blocker.

Tennessee WR Josh Malone:Size with route running ability. Big catch radius. Makes a ton of plays on tape.

Colorado S Tedric Thompson:Was overshadowed by Awuzie and Witherspoon at Colorado, but solid player.

Bucknell OT Julie'n Davenport: Long, rangy athlete. Has those traits you are looking for in an offensive tackle. Would be a developmental player.

Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman:Very surprised that he has lasted into Day 3. Has played under center and in the shotgun. Coaches worked him out at Pitt and liked him.

