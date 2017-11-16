Scout's Eye: A Battle Of Pro Bowlers In The Middle; A Tall Task For D-Law

Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin vs. Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

The Eagles are the best in the league when it comes to defending the run. The Cowboys will once again will be without Ezekiel Elliott, so the ground game will have to come from the legs of Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. If the Cowboys are going to have any success running the football, it is going to have to come from Zack Martin handling Fletcher Cox. Martin has faced Cox throughout his career and he is fully aware of how disruptive he can be.

Where Cox is at his best is when he's on the move. He is not going to stay in one spot and let Martin get his hands on him. Cox is going to line up in the gap, attack Martin's shoulder and make him have to work his body in front to cut him off. Martin has the movement skill and upper body strength to prevent this from happening, but he's going to need some help from his teammates running the ball. These backs have to be ready to cut the ball back behind his block.

This is where Martin will miss Elliott, because he knows when to cut the ball and lunge forward to grab those two or three extra yards. The more that Morris, Smith or McFadden try to string things out, the harder it will be for Martin to secure that block. There is no way that Martin will play Cox perfectly in this game, because he is just too talented and he will make a play or two.