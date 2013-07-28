Scout's Eye: Austin, Romo On Same Page; Young DTs Emerging





Out of the time out Murray right of Romo motions to his right, creating that adjustment that Callahan is looking for. Scandrick is in the slot over Austin has to widen to his left to split the difference between Murray, Williams and Austin to his side. Will Allen at safety is over the top and Sean Lee adjusts to his left to pick up Austin in the zone. Romo seeing all this knows that he no longer has Scandrick on Austin but now a linebacker. At the snap, the front of the pocket is clear which allows Romo the path to work the ball to Austin. Lee is playing Austin heavy inside which allows Austin to turn his body to the left as Romo throws the ball before he even turns to look for it. Allen sees what is happening but adjusts too late because of the route that Williams runs in front of him to the outside. Romo fits the ball between Lee and the driving Allen for the touchdown. Nice call setting up the separation but outstanding execution by Romo and Austin to make the play successful.