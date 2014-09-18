Scout's Eye: Battle Of Rookie Linemen Is A Big Matchup





IRVING, Texas – With all the talking I do about the NFL draft, I'd be remiss if I didn't dedicate some attention to this weeks' matchup of rookie sensations.

Aaron Donald was one of my favorites, and Cowboys fans' favorites, to be taken by Dallas at No. 16 in last year's draft. The conversation started in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl, and it didn't stop until St. Louis selected him No. 13 overall. The Cowboys wound up going with another Senior Bowl standout in Zack Martin – and now the two get to battle each other once again.

That, as well as an important battle in the Dallas secondary, are my two big matchups this week:

Cowboys Brandon Carr CB against Rams Brian Quick WR

It doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for the Rams against the Cowboys on Sunday – he will be looking to get the ball to Brian Quick. Across the line from Quick will be Brandon Carr, who is coming off an outstanding game coverage-wise in dealing with Nate Washington. In that contest Carr, technique-wise, was flawless. His jam, turn and adjust reminded me of his days when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

When facing Quick, he is going to need to repeat that exact blueprint in order for this defense to have the same success they did in shutting down the Titans. What Carr will see when he studies Quick is that when he has free access in routes, he tends to have better results. One of Quick's best traits is the awareness he has as a route runner. He's a difficult matchup for defensive backs because he is sneaky in the way he sets the defender up with small movements while going up the field.

Quick has a feel for how to drive hard inside, feel the defender on him, then break back outside. He's a thinking man's player in how he is aware to where he is on the field and where the sticks are. He has shown the ability to be a dependable target no matter where the ball is thrown. Clutch player for this Rams offense.

Cowboys Zack Martin OG against Rams Aaron Donald DT