Scout's Eye: Boatright's Athleticism Could Help Provide Some DE Depth

The Cowboys have added some depth on the defensive line this offseason, adding a couple of defensive ends in the draft, along with the signing of Greg Hardy.

But the Cowboys are always looking to add some depth. Watch out for a player like Kenneth Boatright, who stuck around last year and eventually made it from the practice squad to the active roster.

Boatright spent a couple of weeks on the roster but deactivated from the game until he made his NFL debut in the season finale against the Redskins. He was inactive for the two playoff games.

Here is an updated scouting report on Boatright:

Kenneth Boatright DE

Will see action mainly as a left defensive end but like all ends on this squad would consider kicking inside to get some nickel rushes as a tackle. Plays with decent strength despite only weighing in the 250's.

Showed some snap at the line of scrimmage and getting off the ball.

According to the coaches did a really nice job of working on the scout teams and working to improve his pass rush technique and you could see that in the only opportunity that he received.

Always thought that his best trait was his movement. Not stiff moving at all.

Can come off the ball and bend to get around the corner. Has the length and foot work to develop as a rusher.

Will need to make some gains in the weight room then bring that to the field in order to make this roster.