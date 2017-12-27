Scout's Eye: Eagles' Defense Presents Plenty Of Problems For Cowboys

A sure-handed catcher who runs fluid routes. Ertz plays like a big receiver. He can make the tough catches in traffic. It's amazing the way he comes up with balls you thought he had no chances at. He does a really nice job of tracking the ball. He can pluck the ball at the high point and make the catch.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but he can be a hard guy to defend with his athletic ability. He can win those matchups where he has to go one-on-one. He has deceptive speed and can fool the defender with it. He plays with initial quickness off the line, and he is a hard guy to knock off his route -- does a nice job of fighting off the line.

Much like a receiver, Ertz plays with vertical separation. He shows body control and balance. He's good in the hips. He can bend. This is not a stiff route runner. He plays with lateral agility and ability. Some of his best routes are when he can work across the field. He will go all over the field to catch the ball. He also has the courage to work inside and take the hit.

This is a highly intelligent player. He knows how to work himself open and find space for his quarterback. Like a lot of these other athletic tight ends, Ertz is a get-in-the way blocker. He's not going to drive his man off the line but works hard to try and sustain.

He has had some really nice matchups over the years with Byron Jones. You have to know where he is at all times on the field. He can wear a defense out with his play making ability. Because of that, he has become a go-to guy for Nick Foles.

Nemesis: S #27 Malcolm Jenkins