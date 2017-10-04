Scout's Eye: Evaluating Two Familiar Faces, As Well As An Intriguing Rookie

Nemesis: QB Aaron Rodgers

You don't need me to tell you this, but Rodgers is one of the most competitive quarterbacks in the league. Bottom line: he will do whatever it takes to win.

This guy is mentally tough, with outstanding football intelligence. It's rare for him to make a mistake that would cost his team a shot at victory. You saw him make some uncharacteristic mistakes last year against the Cowboys during the regular season game at Lambeau Field -- but none in the playoffs.

Top arm talent and strength. Will deliver the ball at all levels and arm angles in order to complete a pass. Quick, overhand throwing motion. He knows that his offensive line struggles, so the ball comes out quickly. Despite that quickness, the ball comes out of his hand nicely. He has an impressive touch for check downs, screens and fades.

Needless to say, his accuracy is off the charts. His ball placement is right where it needs to be, and he does an outstanding job of throwing receivers open. Much like Dak Prescott, some of his best passes are those that are thrown on the move. He has a knack for keeping his eyes down the field and making a clutch throw. The strike he threw to Jared Cook to essentially win the playoff game was a great example of that.

This is as poised and confident a quarterback as you're going to find. Rodgers has outstanding awareness and anticipation. That makes him a hard guy to fool – typically, there has to be a mistake made by someone to bring him down. He is able to process information quickly and make the right decision.