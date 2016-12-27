Scout's Eye: Giving Credit For Cowboys' Playcalling, Blocking & Defensive Effort

FRISCO, Texas – There's bound to be a lot of good stuff from a 21-point win.

As has been the case several times this season, the Cowboys had the win in hand with plenty of time to play on Monday night. The reasoning for that was an efficient night from the offense, along with some spectacular adjustments by a swarming defense.

You know all of this if you watched the game. But as usual, there's plenty of details that get lost in the shuffle of an NFL game. So here's my breakdown of the film, starting with some inspired moments from the offense. But we didn't forget to focus on a fantastic effort from the defense.

Here are some highlights: