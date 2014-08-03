Scout's Eye: Hanie Looking Sharp; New DE Stands Out Early





But on Saturday, it all came together for them in the first full on contact where the ball carriers were brought to the ground. Even on the first snap of the period where Joseph Randle found space behind Mackenzy Bernadeau and Tyron Smith, there were players flying to the ball. Bruce Carter and JJ Wilcox looked like two blurs attacking the line of scrimmage. Later in the drive, Kyle Wilber was able to put himself in position off a play action fake in coverage that would have been a sure touchdown to Jason Witten had Wilber not read his key and played his responsibility.

The only moment where this defense had an issue was with the second group on a nice scheme design by Scott Linehan that caught the defense in man coverage and picked Anthony Hitchens with Gavin Escobar which resulted in an easy touchdown for Tyler Clutts in the flat. As a whole, the period was a big win for the defense. What they had lacked in physical play in previous practices, this gave the defensive coaches some positive film to coach off that night.

Hanie Looking Sharp

With all the talk of the lack of practice time that Tony Romo has been receiving, the other quarterbacks have been picking up the slack and getting work. Saturday's practice was the first time that I had really noticed Caleb Hanie and his work since we have been here in Oxnard.

Hanie was throwing the one-on-one period between the running backs-tight ends-linebackers-safeties. With this group you get all kinds of different routes, run at all different level down the field. Hitting a running back going away or a tight end working to the flat can be a difficult throw. I thought that Hanie looked sharp in his ability to deliver the ball in a way where his teammates didn't have to work for it.

Even when they were covered, Hanie was right on the mark. His anticipation was outstanding along with his timing. There was velocity on his passes but when he had to dial it back, he was able to show some smart touch. It was a nice afternoon for the veteran quarterback.

First Impressions

Of the two newly signed defensive ends that were brought in camp on Friday, I noticed Kenneth Boatright more than I did Adewale Ojomo. Both worked into practice during the one-on-one pass rushing drills and it appears that Boatright just from the first glace has a little something to his game as a pass rusher. He looks bigger than the 254 pounds in which he is listed as. He has a rangy build and I liked the way that he came off the ball when working against the offensive tackles. Boatright showed an initial burst and some bend around the corner. He rushed like he had some flexibility to him. He wasn't a stiff moving player at all and when he had to go, he was on the move. You could see that he had some good training from his days with the Seahawks because you saw him using pass rush techniques as he was moving up the field.

Boatright showed nice body control and balance as well. Need to see how he will handle the run in the future but as a pass rusher he got my attention.

Bishop Turns Corner