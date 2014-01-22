Scout's Eye: Mike Davis, Billy Turner Shine For South





Watkins, who is the brother of receiver Sammy Watkins of Clemson, might not have the talent of his All-American brother, but he has some very interesting traits for a cornerback. Watkins injured his right foot during the middle of the practice and was done for the day.

Before he was injured, I have to say I was impressed. He is a square-built player who moves with a great deal of ease and flow. There is no wasted movement in his pedal, and when he comes out of his break, he can really cover some ground.

I thought he did a really nice job when he had to take the slant, and when Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Matthews went inside, he was right there in position to make the play. He is aggressive in the way he plays and he is physical when he has to deal with blockers.

He will head butt the blocker, then puts his hands inside to shed the blockers. He is a wrap-up tackler and is not afraid to mix it up when he gets the chance. I would not be surprised to see Watkins be able to help in the slot as well. Solid looking player overall.

The player that I am most looking forward to studying when I arrived back in Dallas is North Dakota State offensive tackle Billy Turner.

I understand this club has not had a great history of drafting small school offensive linemen, but this player might be different. During the week, he lined up at left tackle, but he also got some work at guard as well.

I believe I would play him at right tackle and let him go to work from that position. The jump in competition did not look too much for him and his play was consistent throughout. He played with nice power in the running game and was able to get some good push off the snap. He showed good quickness, and once engaged, he worked to finish.

He was good on his cut off and reach blocks. His pass sets were good, but there were some reps where he needed to be a little quicker to get to the outside and get set up.