Scout's Eye: More Noteworthy Names From Dallas Day

IRVING, Texas -- Scout's Eye takes a look at three more players from Dallas Day:
Garrett Gilbert -SMU - Quarterback
6-4 - 221 - 4.84
Gilbert was one of the most sought after high school quarterbacks in the country before signing with the University of
Texas. He would later transfer to SMU to finish his college career. He has ideal height and weight for the position. Plays the majority of his snaps out of the shotgun formation in a spread style of offense. Will take the snap, comfortably drop back, plant
and deliver the ball. Not any wasted motion in the way he sets up. Will slide forward in the pocket and deliver the ball. Would like to see him read quicker and deliver the ball in that fashion. Has a great deal of confidence in his arm. Will make poor decisions
by throwing into coverage. Had a snap in the red zone against Houston where ball was on the ground and made the play worse play with an interception. Arm is more than strong enough to make all the throws. Has the touch to work underneath. Can scramble out
of trouble, to buy a second chance. There is something to work with here and teams are starting to figure that out as they work through this draft.
Ben Malena - Texas A&M - Running Back
5-8 - 193 - 4.57
Plays much faster than his timed speed. Played in a read-option attack. Plenty of inside hand offs. Has some wiggle and
quickness in the hole. Hard guy to get a hold of when he is running with the ball. Throws moves as he is going along. Does a nice job of playing with his eyes. Can see blocks develop and make the cuts. Has outstanding quickness. Can put his foot in the ground
and explode. Can make the jump cut in the hole to redirect. Catches the ball well. Will go in motion, then get the ball on the move up the field. I would not call him a pile mover, but he will bounce off defenders. Will throw his body around as a blocker.
Is more willing to chop than take on defenders high. Not as effective on the blitz pick up. Will stand in there square but his height hurts him here. Able to make cuts in tight areas. Can catch the ball out wide. Nice job of sideline awareness against Alabama
keeping his toes in bounds on a reception. Has the makeup to be a core special teamer as well in the coverage [embedded_ad] game.
Josh Mauro - Stanford - Defensive End
6-6 - 280 - 5.17
Played as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme but will line up as a three over the guard as well. Some initial quickness
off the ball. Needs to do a better job of using his hands to shed. Too much hand fighting with the blocker. Used on the twist stunt as a pass rusher. Physical wrap-up tackler when he gets in position. Not many pass rush moves. Not going to win many battles
with his quickness but more on effort and desire to get to ball. Will not be outworked. Good solid tackler in the open field. Plays with some two gap awareness. Doesn't have a quick redirect. When he gets the corner, he doesn't have the ability to sharpen
it, gets worked wide. Was late to get off block. Will use the spin move to try and free himself. Can work down the line, find the ball and make the tackle. Will line up at all the positions along the defensive line. Best fit for a 4-3 scheme will most like
be at the one-technique defensive tackle, but he appears to be a better fit as a five technique for a 3-4 club.