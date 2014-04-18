Scout's Eye: More Noteworthy Names From Dallas Day





and deliver the ball. Not any wasted motion in the way he sets up. Will slide forward in the pocket and deliver the ball. Would like to see him read quicker and deliver the ball in that fashion. Has a great deal of confidence in his arm. Will make poor decisions

by throwing into coverage. Had a snap in the red zone against Houston where ball was on the ground and made the play worse play with an interception. Arm is more than strong enough to make all the throws. Has the touch to work underneath. Can scramble out

of trouble, to buy a second chance. There is something to work with here and teams are starting to figure that out as they work through this draft.

Ben Malena - Texas A&M - Running Back

5-8 - 193 - 4.57

Plays much faster than his timed speed. Played in a read-option attack. Plenty of inside hand offs. Has some wiggle and

quickness in the hole. Hard guy to get a hold of when he is running with the ball. Throws moves as he is going along. Does a nice job of playing with his eyes. Can see blocks develop and make the cuts. Has outstanding quickness. Can put his foot in the ground

and explode. Can make the jump cut in the hole to redirect. Catches the ball well. Will go in motion, then get the ball on the move up the field. I would not call him a pile mover, but he will bounce off defenders. Will throw his body around as a blocker.

Is more willing to chop than take on defenders high. Not as effective on the blitz pick up. Will stand in there square but his height hurts him here. Able to make cuts in tight areas. Can catch the ball out wide. Nice job of sideline awareness against Alabama

keeping his toes in bounds on a reception. Has the makeup to be a core special teamer as well in the coverage [embedded_ad] game.

Josh Mauro - Stanford - Defensive End

6-6 - 280 - 5.17