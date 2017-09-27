Scout's Eye: Rams Boast Game-Changing Talent At RB, WR, Plus Game's Best DT

Nemesis: DE Aaron Donald

Donald was a holdout the entire length of training camp, as he looked for a new contract. He missed the Indianapolis game but has played against the Redskins and 49ers.Ideally, he is a better fit for a 4-3 scheme -- but he has taken to this 3-4 under Wade Phillips. In the 3-4, he plays as a defensive end, but there are snaps where you see him playing reduced down inside.

What you see with Donald is a real passion for the game. You can see that he loves the game by the way that he plays. Don't let his size fool you, this is one of the toughest players in the league. His playing speed and overall quickness are outstanding. He shows an impressive closing burst when he is chasing the ball – he can really accelerate when he needs to, and he can get lateral in a hurry.

When he wins off the snap, Donald can be on the ball carrier before he has a chance to make a cut. Thanks to this ability, he almost intercepted a toss sweep against the 49ers because of how quick he was up the field. He can really penetrate as a one-gap player. When on the move, he is hard to control -- just doesn't stay still.

As I mentioned, he is shorter than your typical NFL defensive lineman, but his compact build allows him the ability to change directions quickly. He will plant his foot and then explode to the ball. You see rare body control and balance. He can get through small cracks and gaps with ease. He does a really nice job of playing on his feet, as you don't see him on the ground at all. Good lower body bend with lower body strength, and he plays with power. He takes advantage of his quick hands, and he will fire them into the blocker and can control.