Scout's Eye: Wins For The Secondary, Dallas' Dominant Blocking; More

FRISCO, Texas – As crazy as it was in real time, that Cowboys win over Pittsburgh becomes even more remarkable when you break down the tape.

I don't need to set the scene if you watched the game. The Cowboys and Steelers threw haymakers at each other all evening long, and the Cowboys dug deep and found the resiliency to come out on top in the end.

After a late night with the film, I came out with some of my personal highlights of the afternoon – the moments that helped the Cowboys climb to 8-1. Along with that, I've got a few more notes worth sharing. So here we go: