Scout's Notebook: Comparing Draft Picks To Current Players





IRVING, Texas – One of the advantages of working as a scout for a long period of time is that you develop friendships with other scouts. With this current group of Cowboys selections, I wanted to ask my friends around the league what NFL players they most closely resemble, and this is what I found out:

Included are quotes from a few scouts who gave their input.

Travis Frederick Center Wisconsin

"Would compare his game to that of Jon Goodwin of the 49ers. Maybe not the best athlete, but does play with some strength, along with smarts. Little bit of a stiff moving guy. Could show better body control and balance, but really not a bad player."

Another scout thought that he was more like John Moffitt with the Seahawks, who is also a Wisconsin product. The scout said, "He had similar numbers to go along with his ability. Could play center or guard and be just fine."

Gavin Escobar Tight End San Diego State

"I thought of Scott Chandler because of his height and ability to get down the field. Can be a weapon in this area." Another scout said, "Not as fast or as athletic as (Rob) Gronkowski, but his hands would make you think of him. Might be more like Anthony Fasano, but just more athletic. Going to sound strange, but he has some Tony Gonzalez in him the way he is leggy running routes."

The last comparison was to Tony Scheffler in the way he can catch, but the scout commented that Escobar needs to develop more as a blocker.

Terrance Williams Wide Receiver Baylor

One scout compared Williams to his former teammate at Baylor, Josh Gordon, in that both can make explosive plays. That scout thought Williams might be a better route runner with a more complete game.

Another scout said, "He has some Hakeem Nicks traits when it comes to his ability. Nicks might make more hands catches, but I have seen Williams snatch the ball on the move."

J.J. Wilcox Safety Georgia Southern

One of my favorite players to scout in this year's draft, one scout compares Wilcox's game to that of T.J. Ward of the Browns: "Good tackler and instincts. Good in the open field like Ward. Really not a fluid moving player and has average speed, but is very physical."

Another scout compared him to William Moore of the Falcons: "Does a nice job of coming forward and making the tackle. … Can do some things in coverage and can be productive."

B.W. Webb Cornerback William & Mary

The kid has rare quickness and outstanding leaping ability.

One scout said, "This is going to be high praise, but he reminds me of Lardarius Webb of the Ravens. He has that same type of ability to mirror his man in route. Not much separation in his game."

Another comment from a scout: "Can cover in the slot and handle that without any problem. His quickness really helps him here. Can match him up and not worry about how he is going to play."

Joseph Randle Running Back Oklahoma State

He has some straight line running in him. One scout thought he was similar to Matt Forte of the Bears, saying, "He takes the ball and will hit the hole. Not a bunch of flashy moves in the open field, but runs with toughness and competes. Catches the ball well out of the backfield. Solid in this area."

DeVonte Holloman Outside Linebacker South Carolina

Holloman was a converted safety in college, moving to outside linebacker. He's a point-of-attack player who is much better against the run than pass. [embedded_ad]