Scout's Notebook: Dealing With McCoy, Managing Safeties Among Final Thoughts

IRVING, Texas – The workload stays the same regardless of whether the Cowboys are winning or losing, but it's certainly much tougher to put together a scouting report during a six-game losing streak.

To that end, I just wanted to say thank you for taking the time to read and preview the game this weekend. I appreciate your patience and your enthusiasm. It's a lot more fun to go through game prep after a win, so maybe this team can give us one after a 54-day wait.