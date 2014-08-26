Scout's Notebook: Final Word On Tuesday's Cuts





Waived:

WR Chris Boyd: The year off from football did him no favors. Love his height but did not always see him separate in routes. Would physically get beat up off the line and wasn't as consistent catching the ball as he needed to be.

P Tom Hornsey:Was added to the roster late when Cody Mandell proved he couldn't handle the responsibilities of being an NFL player. My initial impression of Hornsey's work was how awful he could look in pregame -- then he gets to the game and he just hammers the ball. When I did see him get a chance to hold for Dan Bailey, I knew that he had little chance to make the roster.

LS Casey Kreiter: Was impressed with his work during training camp and in these preseason games. Would not be one bit surprised to see him snapping in the NFL this season. Accuracy was strong.

LS Casey Kreiter: Was impressed with his work during training camp and in these preseason games. Would not be one bit surprised to see him snapping in the NFL this season. Accuracy was strong.

DE Adewale Ojomo: Better suited to play as a defensive end but had to take snaps inside at tackle. Just not strong enough to handle playing inside like that. Physically it was a bad matchup for him.

G Wayne Tribue: Reminded me physically of those guards that played in the 1970's for the Los Angeles Rams, with their big barrel chests and short arms and legs. For a man his size, did not play strong and struggled with the necessary feet to sustain his blocks.

Released:

QB Caleb Hanie: Will be a quarterback that will sit on many Emergency Boards around the league this fall. Had some nice practices when he was called on to throw those drills working with the tight ends and linebackers. He still showed that he had something left in the tank against the Ravens early in the preseason, as well. Not the prettiest in the way he handles the position but did nothing to embarrass himself.

Waived/Injured:

TE Jordan Najvar: Freak injury in Miami late in that contest. Would have liked to have seen him get to the practice squad, get some work on the scout team and develop some strength. Now heading to the injured reserve, he will have plenty of time to work on that strength.

S Matt Johnson: On a personal note I feel terrible for this player because I know that he has the talent and ability to play in this league. It's a shame that these scouts that fought for him and the coaches that stuck with him will never get to see him line up and play here.

CB Justin Green: Would have been nice to see him get an entire training camp with this club, but that wasn't the case. After getting a few snaps against the Ravens, I was looking forward to seeing him play against the Dolphins and get some extensive work, but a shoulder injury robbed him of that opportunity.