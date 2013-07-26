Scout's Notebook: Free Taking Hold Of Right Tackle Spot

Jul 26, 2013 at 03:28 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

Free_072613_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


OXNARD, Calif. – Every day that these players step on the field, regardless if it's a veteran or rookie, they are discussed and evaluated by this front office and coaching staff.

With only two days remaining before the annual Blue and White scrimmage, a week's worth of work will come to an end. As we close out this first week, let's take a look back at some things we have learned.

  • One of the biggest questions coming into the camp was how would this offense would find ways to successfully run the ball. Under Bill Callahan and Frank Pollack, we have mainly seen a zone scheme with the line reaching the front side and cutting off the backside. The backs have been taught to take the ball play side, then make a cut when they see daylight. During the periods where they have worked on team run, the backs and line along with the tight ends have managed to put some successful plays together that has allowed the ball to get either to the corner or breaking back inside. The coaches have also used a trap scheme that has pulled guards play side, bringing a tight end right behind to clear space that has worked well. They have worked out of single back looks but some college "Pistol" formations as well. The backs have done a nice job of showing patience when they run and taking advantage of the situation when the blocks have developed.
  • Through the first week of camp, there have been some nice battles for spots not only on the roster but for starting positions as well. One of those battles that was supposed to take place was at right tackle between Doug Free and Jeremy Parnell, but this hasn't been the case at all. Parnell missed time during OTAs and minicamp with a knee injury and now he is out of the lineup with a hamstring, but as camp opened, the coaches decided not to split the reps with the two like they did toward the end of the 2012 season. It was surprising to me that even before the hamstring injury, Parnell wasn't playing that well and he was struggling unlike I had seen him before. Through week one of camp here in Oxnard, it's been Doug Free's job, but to his credit, he has played well enough to hold the spot. Free's technique has been solid and he has been much more aggressive in his set and punch. This zone scheme also better suits his game when he can play in space and work on the edge. There have been several reps where he has managed to set the edge working with the tight ends that has allowed the ball to get outside. There still is plenty work ahead but he is in a much better position than he was at this time last season. [embedded_ad]
  • Before the squad arrived in Oxnard, there were questions about this defensive line and how it would respond going from a 3-4 to the 4-3 alignment, including the different responsibilities and assignments with coaches that have a great history in running it successfully. The last thing that this group needed was to have several key players missing when the camp started, and that happened to be the case. This defense took a huge hit when Jay Ratliff strained his hamstring in the conditioning test, Tyrone Crawford suffered his season ending Achilles injury and then Anthony Spencer developed knee soreness that needed to be cleaned out. With all these injuries, this group has managed to hold things together because DeMarcus Ware has been outstanding. Jason Hatcher has been active at the nose tackle and Ben Bass has moved over from the under tackle to the left end which has allowed Kyle Wilber to shift back to the right side which is a better fit for him. While the depth of this group has been tested early, we have seen players like Bass, Cameron Sheffield, Monte Taylor and new addition George Selvie get work on the outside. At tackle, Sean Lissemore has been steady working with the first defense but the nice addition to the group has been Nick Hayden. From what I have seen live and on tape, he has given them some nice work against the run, but he has also been good getting push on the pass. For a guy with some size inside, his technique is really good. All these injuries have created opportunity and some players are taking advantage of that.

Photos from the first week of training camp >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Taking A Lesson From Good Old Days

One of the most memorable games in Cowboys history involving Emmitt Smith, actually overshadowed a great defensive game, proving just how important that side of the ball can be.

news

Battle Lines: Explosive Wars Coming at the EDGE

The Cowboys have some experienced and proven pass-rushers at the top, but there's a logjam of talent behind them that can best be described as a powder keg that's been lit for training camp.

news

Role Call: Edoga Has Potential To Play 4 Spots

The Cowboys signed Chuma Edoga in March with the idea he could compete at left guard, but also knowing he has the ability to play every O-line position but center.

news

Battle Lines: Where Overshown Fits With LB Group

Our daily position series focuses on the linebackers, where rookie DeMarvion Overshown is expected to carve a role, adding even more youth to this group.

news

Role Call: Pressure-Packed Situation for Vizcaino

It's not the first attempt for Tristan Vizcaino with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's hoping this is the one that sails through the uprights to finally land him an actual NFL home.

news

Mick Shots: Story About All These Fixin' Notions

It's story time in this week's Mick Shots, as @SPags52 recalls a conversation with Brian Schottenheimer, welcomes Coach Joe Whitt Jr. back, checks in on Mazi Smith and more.

news

Battle Lines: RB Room Has a Great Problem in '23

For the first time in more than seven years, Ezekiel Elliott won't be running onto the field at training camp, and that leaves a lot to be sorted out behind Tony Pollard.

news

Role Call: What To Expect From Mazi Smith

First-round pick Mazi Smith has high expectations for what he can contribute as a Dallas Cowboy, but in year one, his job is simple.

news

Eric Scott Working to Be 'BMF' for Quinn's Defense

Being a rookie sixth-round pick means the road to landing a spot on the 53-man roster will be more challenging, but something about Eric Scott Jr. has Cowboys' coaches beaming.

news

Mailbag: Keep Things Simple For Rookies?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

Mailbag: Does The Work End During Pause?

As the Cowboys take a break between the mini-camps and training camp, does the actual work ever really end?

news

McCarthy Intrigued By Waletzko's Position Flex

Listed as a tackle, Matt Waletzko is taking the lead of other linemen this offseason and showing he can play guard as well.

Advertising