Scout's Notebook: Picking Pet Cats For Camp, The Same Sean Lee Returns

OXNARD, Calif. – Our first day at training camp is winding to a close, and from here on out we'll have real Cowboys practices and games to talk about.

Until then, I have a handful of thoughts and notes from our early time in camp – musings from Wednesday's introductory press conference and from around the facility.

Here's to a full month of football:

No Joke

Stephen Jones has always had a great sense of humor and I have learned over the years of being around him to know that there is no joking around in this situation with Jeremy Mincey. What Mincey has failed to understand is that regardless of how well he played last season, this front office still went out and got an elite rusher in Greg Hardy and drafted Randy Gregory. As important as Mincey might believe he is to this squad, there are others that are just as talented -- or in some cases, even more talented -- ready to take his spot and that is no joke.

Just Wondering?

Jerry Jones said there were Mondays after games where as a staff they sat around and talked about not getting Lance Dunbar enough touches. Coming from a guy that studied the same tape each week as Jones, I could understand where he was coming from. There were certain down and distance situations where I would have tried to put the ball in his [embeddedad0]hands. As much as I want to believe Jones that Dunbar will get more opportunities, the reality is that his words appear to be just that -- words. For Lance Dunbar to get more of an opportunity in this offense it is going to take Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan to make that happen. With that being said, I hope they were listening.

Pet Cats