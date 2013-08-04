Scout's Notebook: Quick Thoughts Following HOF Game





The offensive line, including starting tackles Tyron Smith and Doug Free in the lineup, was able to find room to rush both on the inside and off the edge. It was a solid night as well for center Travis Frederick, and guards Ronald Leary and David Arkin in the interior, although the hard, downhill charging by the backs made the difference. What has been the strength of the offense in this camp has been the work of these running backs and it showed.

Kyle Orton only played one series and then the game was handed to Nick Stephens and Alex Tanney, who were really unable to separate themselves in this first preseason game. There were situations where they both had responded well in camp, but couldn't really get anything going much on this night. [embedded_ad]

Defensively, George Selvie was the hero with some outstanding pass-rush off the edge, generating two sacks and several pressures. For a squad that is looking for some depth at defensive end, Selvie gave the front office and coaching staff a reason to strongly consider him going forward.