Scouting Report: A Look At New DE Jarius Wynn's Game Tape

A few thoughts from my film study of defensive end Jarius Wynn, who the Cowboys added to their roster Tuesday afternoon. Wynn played five games for San Diego this season before making his way to Dallas.

The bottom line is that Wynn will give the defense some flexibility at two spots, but I would like to see if Rod Marinelli can get him to play with more quickness off the ball. The Cowboys' 4-3 scheme could allow him to be better in that regard.