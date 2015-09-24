Scouting Report: Toughness, Accuracy Make Kellen Moore An Intriguing QB

Name:Kellen Moore

Position:QB

Height:6-0

Weight:197

College:Boise State

Draft:Undrafted in 2012, signed with Detroit

Games Studied: Detroit Lions 2015 preseason vs. NYJ, WAS, BUF

Report:Recently-inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf used to tell us in those scouting meetings in Green Bay that if a player -- especially a quarterback -- was short, he'd better walk on water if he was going to play in this league. For every Drew Brees or Russell Wilson, Wolf knew there were countless others that failed along the way.

Where scouts tend to get in trouble is that they look for reasons to poke holes in a player instead of trying to find reasons why, with certain skillsets, he can have success. Coming out of Boise State, Kellen Moore was a four-year starter on a college team that won 50 games during his career. When it came time for the draft, though, no NFL team turned in a card for him. Names like Ryan Lindley, B.J. Coleman and Chandler Harnish were all called on that weekend in 2012.

There is nothing physically impressive about Kellen Moore until you put on his tape. His toughness is off the charts. Not one time did I see him flinch while standing in the pocket. There were several plays where his protection was less than perfect and he took some big time hits.

Moore doesn't have big-time arm strength or talent, but where he makes up for that is how accurate he is. He's a left-handed passer that will deliver the ball at all angles. He will drop down to work the ball underneath rushers, and he will slide in the pocket – but he doesn't have to do it like Drew Brees to find throwing lanes. He keeps his eyes down the field to find receivers. The ball appeared to have more pace to it when he could step and throw to his left -- was a little wide of the target to his right.

In the games I watched, he worked from under center and in the shotgun. He doesn't have the quickest of feet in his drop. He takes small steps and it causes him not to cover as much ground. He seemed much better when he could read the defense, take the snap and operate from the gun. As I mentioned, his athleticism isn't great, but he can throw the ball on the move when they run boots or waggles to the edge. That said, I really like him more from the pocket.

The longest ball I saw him throw was 50 yards, and he dropped it right into the receiver's hands. I thought that I would see more of his passes defensed due to the lack of zip on the ball, but there was only one time where it was a contested ball and it was incomplete. I only observed one interception and that was against the Jets where he tried to float the ball in the red zone and his receiver never tried to go for it.