Sean Lee "Day By Day" While Undergoing Concussion Protocol

IRVING, Texas – Sean Lee will once again go through the NFL's concussion protocol as the Cowboys get ready for their Week 10 trip to Tampa Bay.

Lee exited the Cowboys' loss to Philadelphia in the second half on Sunday when he sustained a hit to the head during a tackle. He was examined on the sideline and eventually made his way to the locker room.

"He was in the concussion protocol after the game," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "We'll just take him day by day this week."

Concussions are closely monitored by league rules, but this one is especially concerning since it was Lee's second such injury this season. He also left the Cowboys' Oct. 4 loss to New Orleans with a concussion, though he returned in time to play the next week against New England.

Garrett said he wasn't more worried that this was Lee's second concussion of the season, but he stressed the importance of putting the linebacker through the full recovery protocol during the week.

"I think the biggest thing is just take it day by day and just go through the process," he said.

Lee leads the Dallas defense with 66 tackles on the season, and he is one of just three defenders with an interception this season. He has been highly productive when on the field, but he has now left two games early due to injury.

The Eagles carried the ball 35 times for 172 yards on Sunday night, with much of that coming after Lee had left for the locker room. Garrett said the Eagles were able to keep the defense on its heels for too much of the night.

"When you play against a team like that, that is playing that up-tempo style, that is always downhill at you, you need to get lined up, you need to make stops early in the drive," he said.

In addition, Garrett said the X-Ray on Jack Crawford's injured hand came back negative. The versatile defensive lineman played through the injury against Philadelphia, and Garrett said it won't affect his availability for the Buccaneers.

"We anticipate him being able to play," he said.