Sean Lee Ready For First Reps Of Preseason

Aug 22, 2019 at 03:17 PM
Rob Phillips

Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Sean Lee says he's looking to play in Saturday's home preseason game against the Houston Texans after sitting out the first two games with a sprained knee.

"I feel great," Lee said after Thursday's practice. "Being back with the guys is something I always enjoy, and the trainers did an unbelievable job. I'm ready to keep building and get ready for the season and continue to progress off this week."

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Central at AT&T Stadium.

Lee has been working at strong-side linebacker with the starting defense, which puts the Cowboys' best three linebackers – Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch – on the field at the same time in certain situations.

Practice offers critical repetition, but with the regular-season opener just over two weeks away, there's nothing quite like game situations for the 10th-year veteran.

"I think it's just good to get live reps, particularly as a linebacker tackling live (in practice) is something we don't do," Lee said. "Being able to get that under your belt, that live full rep at full speed always helps."

