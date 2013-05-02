Second Round Pick Escobar Ready For Transition To Dallas





The selection of Escobar, who is listed at 6-5, 254 pounds, to couple with Witten conjures up visions of the Patriots' dual-tight end system of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, who regularly terrify NFL defenses. The Cowboys have had similar situations with the likes of Martellus Bennett and Anthony Fasano and failed to capitalize to the fullest extent.

Of course, plenty will be quick to point to out Escobar's history as a two-year letterman in high school basketball – a link to tight end phenoms like Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates.

Escobar, for his part, will wait to figure that out when he reaches Dallas.

"I was only on the phone for a few minutes, but we'll find out soon," he said. "I'm really excited to be a complete tight end like Jason Witten."

To get to that point, Escobar will have some work to do. In three seasons for San Diego State, he racked up 1,646 yards and 17 touchdowns as a receiving tight end. One criticism levied at Escobar to this point is his development, or lack thereof, as a run blocker. The former standout from Rancho Santa Margarita High School said he intends to get to work on just that issue.