Seeking Possible Line Depth, More Free Agent Visits Scheduled By The Cowboys

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys continue looking for possible depth on the free agent market this week, scheduling upcoming visits with free agent defensive end Jason Jones and offensive lineman Joe Looney, as stated in multiple reports.

Jones is an eight-year veteran and former second-round pick by the Titans. He has started 65 of 95 career games for the Titans, Seahawks and Lions, including 31 starts the last two years in Detroit. He has 176 career tackles and 28 sacks.

Looney is a four-year veteran and former fourth-round pick by the 49ers. He has started 10 career games at both guard and center for the 49ers and Titans over the last two seasons.

The Cowboys have a need for depth on both the offensive and defensive line. They signed defensive end Benson Mayowa to a three-year deal last week, but with Randy Gregory set to serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the 2016 season, they could use more players in Rod Marinelli's rotation. At NFL meetings last week in Florida, head coach Jason Garrett said the team would like to re-sign free agent end Jack Crawford.