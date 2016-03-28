Seeking Possible Line Depth, More Free Agent Visits Scheduled By The Cowboys

Mar 28, 2016 at 04:33 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys continue looking for possible depth on the free agent market this week, scheduling upcoming visits with free agent defensive end Jason Jones and offensive lineman Joe Looney, as stated in multiple reports.

Jones is an eight-year veteran and former second-round pick by the Titans. He has started 65 of 95 career games for the Titans, Seahawks and Lions, including 31 starts the last two years in Detroit. He has 176 career tackles and 28 sacks.

Looney is a four-year veteran and former fourth-round pick by the 49ers. He has started 10 career games at both guard and center for the 49ers and Titans over the last two seasons.

The Cowboys have a need for depth on both the offensive and defensive line. They signed defensive end Benson Mayowa to a three-year deal last week, but with Randy Gregory set to serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the 2016 season, they could use more players in Rod Marinelli's rotation. At NFL meetings last week in Florida, head coach Jason Garrett said the team would like to re-sign free agent end Jack Crawford.

Although starting right guard Zack Martin could snap the ball in a pinch, the Cowboys are without a full-time backup center now that Mackenzy Bernadeau has signed with the Jaguars. The Cowboys did tender guard Ronald Leary a one-year restricted free agent qualifying offer at the second-round level.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Role Call: Durden's Path from Baseball, D-2 to NFL

A former baseball player who spent a season in the minor leagues, David Durden is looking to catch on as a wide receiver, after a successful college career in Division II.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Advertising