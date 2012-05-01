Select 1st-Year Vets Eligible For Minicamp

IRVING, Texas --This weekend's rookie minicamp at Valley Ranch will feature the Cowboys' seven draft picks, 21 free agents and a few on a tryout basis. Some first-year veterans also qualify to participate.

To be eligible, a player must have zero NFL pension credits -- three or more games on an active/inactive roster and/or injured reserve is one credit.

That means we'll likely see last year's practice squad players like linebacker Orie Lemon, cornerback Teddy Williams, cornerback Mario Butler and defensive tackle Robert Calloway, as well as cornerback Justin Taplin-Ross, who was signed to a futures contract after the 2011 season.

Andre Holmes, who has drawn offseason attention as a candidate for the No. 3 receiver spot, is not eligible because he spent four weeks on the active roster.

Williams will start the offseason back at corner after playing mostly receiver last year. Lemon has impressed coaches and will push for a roster spot at inside linebacker.