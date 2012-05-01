 Skip to main content
Advertising

Select 1st-Year Vets Eligible For Minicamp

May 01, 2012 at 04:26 AM

IRVING, Texas --This weekend's rookie minicamp at Valley Ranch will feature the Cowboys' seven draft picks, 21 free agents and a few on a tryout basis. Some first-year veterans also qualify to participate.

To be eligible, a player must have zero NFL pension credits -- three or more games on an active/inactive roster and/or injured reserve is one credit.

That means we'll likely see last year's practice squad players like linebacker Orie Lemon, cornerback Teddy Williams, cornerback Mario Butler and defensive tackle Robert Calloway, as well as cornerback Justin Taplin-Ross, who was signed to a futures contract after the 2011 season.

Andre Holmes, who has drawn offseason attention as a candidate for the No. 3 receiver spot, is not eligible because he spent four weeks on the active roster.

Williams will start the offseason back at corner after playing mostly receiver last year. Lemon has impressed coaches and will push for a roster spot at inside linebacker.

Add it all up, and the Cowboys should have between 40 and 45 players on the field this weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising