Sensabaugh Feeling No Lingering Effects

Oct 05, 2011 at 05:54 AM

Safety Gerald Sensabaugh was clearly knocked senseless in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, needing a few minutes on the ground and then some help from the training staff to get off the field.

However, Sensabaugh doesn't worry about being ready to play in two weeks after they bye. He said he could've played not only this week, but even back in the game against the Lions.

"I was good to go during the game, but I guess with the new precautionary reasons anytime you're a little woozy they have to take you out of the game and you can't come back," Sensabaugh said. "They won't even let you go back on the field and watch the game. I was kind of disappointed in that. I really wanted to be a part of the game."

And Sensabaugh was needed, too. For a guy that has the NFL scouting combine record with a 46-inch vertical leap, Sensabaugh's athletic ability could've been used to face Detroit's Calvin Johnson, who had two fourth-quarter jump balls for touchdowns.

"That was pretty much my responsibility the whole game was to play on top of Calvin and make sure he didn't get any jump balls and play over the top of him," Sensabaugh said. "That was pretty much the game plan for me. But you have to give credit to Calvin, he's a big play receiver and can go get that jump ball. He's a lot taller than everybody but we just have to find ways to come down with that football and make sure he doesn't catch it."

Obviously the Cowboys didn't get that goal accomplished against the Lions and with the Patriots up next, it will be yet another challenge. Sesnabaugh said having a full slate of corners with Orlando Scandrick expected to return should be a big boost.

"It'll help out a lot. We've got guys in there playing good now, but Orlando is one of the core guys." Sensabaugh said. "That's a real big piece of the puzzle to our defense."

