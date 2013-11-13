Sims At Middle LB; Holloman Slowly Working In





Of course, all these possibilities have arisen because of injuries to Sean Lee and Justin Durant, who are both expected out at least for the Giants game with hamstring injuries. Garrett said the Cowboys have to explore every possibility with their current roster to see how to adjust, including looking at defensive end Kyle Wilber at linebacker.

The Cowboys had moved Wilber from outside linebacker to the defensive line to start the year, but this is the time to experiment with the bye week.

"That's not really a permanent move right now," Kiffin said. "We don't know. We're banged up right now at linebacker and we're short some guys. Some of the guys are going to be out for a while."

Regardless of what happens around him, it does seem like Sims will be given the first opportunity to take hold of the middle linebacker spot. He said he's excited for the opportunity ahead of him, but it's disappointing for him to see Lee, the leader of the defense, go down the way he did.

"Guys just got to step up to the plate," Sims said. "It's not going to come easy."

It took a while last week against New Orleans for Sims to even realize Durant had joined Lee on the injured hamstring list and off on the sideline.

"Last game it kind of happened on the run," Sims said. "Durant was in there at Mike. Literally, we were in the middle of a drive, and me and Bruce didn't see Durant in the game. It was just kind of second nature to me to just kind of take the initiative to put myself at Mike."

Though Carter had played the middle linebacker spot last year after Lee went down, Kiffin said right now they'd like to keep Carter at his current spot.

That means Sims will lean on Lee to teach him the intricacies of the middle linebacker position in this particular 4-3 defense. It's not all that different from the situation Sims found himself in last year, when the Cowboys signed him and he had to learn the 3-4 defense for the first time when Lee went out.

"This type of stuff happens all the time," Sims said. "Me and the other guys are going to have to step up to the plate. I'm going to have to really get some extra time with the coaches.