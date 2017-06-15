Sound Off: Switzer Setting OTA Records? Dez Gets MJ-LeBron Question & More

* "Well he's got some traits that are really suited for the slot play. But I think it's one of the hardest things to get good at it quickly. There's so many decisions you have to make at a rapid pace. But he's done a good job. What I've seen from his is his ability retain information and his ability to process it. When he makes a mistakes he corrects it quickly."*

Does it help that Beasley and Lucky have been out?

"I think that's the understatement of the year. He's benefitted tremendously. With Cole out and Lucky out, he's probably had more targets than any receiver in the history of OTAs. He's going to benefit from that. He's going to have a hard time at training camp because he's used to getting all of these reps."