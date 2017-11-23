Sound Off: "Zero Excuses" After 3rd Straight Loss; Jerry's Message; More

* "I think the biggest thing you try to do is not really concern yourself with what the wins and the losses are at this point. You've really got to clean up this ballgame as quickly as you can and get ready for the next challenge. The best thing we can do is come back Sunday morning and lock in what we need to do to prepare the right way for the Redskins (next Thursday)."*

Garrett on the team guarding against a negative mindset without Ezekiel Elliott on the field:

"We simply have to guard against that. That's the reality of it. At different times in the past we've had players not available to us, and we just have to respond to it the right way, put the next guy in there and somehow, some way you've got to keep moving along and have to do a better job at that. Obviously Zeke is a really good offensive player for us, but we have confidence in Alfred and Rod Smith."