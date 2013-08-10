Spagnola: Cowboys Moving The Ball Without Much Flair





So no way was head coach Jason Garrett going to give the Oakland Raiders any hint of what might be coming down the pipe during the 2013 season from this Cowboys offense, even if the two teams won't meet until Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium, Game 12 of the regular season. Not an entirely new offense, granted, but one with two tight ends becoming the base set and now Bill Callahan calling the plays.

And, of course, one with quarterback Tony Romo having a little more say in game-planning and the implementation of some new plays he's partial, too, instead of the 11th-year veteran having to, as owner Jerry Jones likes to say, "draw those plays up in the dirt," which he could have Friday night quite easily since a good portion of the O's field is consumed by the A's infield.

There likely was some great anticipation on everyone's part to see just how all this would work with the first-team offense making its 2013 preseason debut since only the first-team offensive line was allowed to work during last Sunday's Hall of Fame game. You know, Romo and Jason Witten and Dez Bryant and Miles Austin and DeMarco Murray and them finally out there playing together.

There would be Witten and James Hanna, maybe some Gavin Escobar and Dante Rosario, too, showcasing these two-tight sets we've been witnessing here during training camp practices at the River Ridge complex, practices that resume Sunday evening after Saturday's off day. Then, too, some of these new pass plays that have become a staple of camp workouts. Oh boy.

And what?

Nothing. As vanilla as you can get.

Oh, the Cowboys ran some two-tight sets, but for the majority of the first-team offense's two series, and even when Kyle Orton was in there running things behind the first offensive line with backups galore at running back and wide receiver, the Cowboys, of all things for everyone anticipating a hard-charging running attack, seemed to be in three-receiver sets more than anything.

They weren't about to expose much of anything, and from my understanding only did so with a couple of plays just to help keep a couple of drives alive to create more reps for some of the younger guys. Secrets are secrets, and no sense putting too much on tape for the Giants to start going to school on at this early date.