Spagnola: Dez About To Discover Just How Much He's Grown

Gosh, as if yesterday I remember my parents that first time driving their 18-year-old five hours away to college. My mom didn't want to leave. Kept lingering around that day. Sure, partly because she was going to miss her son. Mostly because she was worried to death how I'd do on my own, and goodness knows with good reason. I didn't understand then. I do now, especially after dropping one of your own off at college that first time.

Well, here goes Dez. He's about to be on his own, apparently leaving Wells' protective nest.

Now Condon is a fine agent. A tough agent. And I'm sure Roc Nation will do its best to help Dez market himself under a broader arm.

But as Wells would say to me, "Roc Nation don't live here."

And therein lies the concern. Dez is truly going to be on his own, and it's obvious Roc Nation is wanting Dez to divorce himself from that prior zone coverage, the likes of Wells, state senator Royce West, and my guess is, even the protective arms of the Cowboys, who remember helped craft those "Dez Rules" to ensure the best they could, and arguably with good results, that he stay on the straight and narrow when few previously in his life were there to provide the necessary discipline we all needed at a young age.

Hopefully they are helping, and aren't trying to take advantage of him, that the potential dollar signs aren't their primary concern.

We'll see, won't we?

And that brings us back again to the Cowboys. I think, and always have thought, that the team wanted to see, too. My belief has been that the Cowboys were overly concerned about handing Dez Bryant a boatload of guaranteed money that a man of his talent and caliber of play should command. Just leery of handing him the majority of that money, to the tune of what likely would be somewhere in the range of a $30 million signing bonus – all at once.

Oh, he's worth it, but how well would he value his worth?

That's why they are willing to let him play for the $12.8 million guaranteed franchise tag that is paid in 1/17th increments – meaning weekly, not all at once – and in total, that's not chicken fee. Sort of like when you give your kids an allowance, right? Say it's, and sorry, I'm out of touch what the going rate is these days, $25 a week. You don't give them the $100 the beginning of the month, do you, even if you have it? And how come?

That, I believe, is the Cowboys' concern, still trying to be protective of their investment and of Dez the best they can. And it is costing them against the cap to do so, since a long-term deal would reduce his cap charge at least in half, if not more, but not as much as a long-term deal gone bad would cost.

Thus the on-going contract-negotiation stalemate.

Now, Monday the Cowboys will officially open their strength and conditioning program, even though for the past couple of weeks as many as 50 cars could be seen mornings in the players' parking lot, guys voluntarily getting a jumpstart on their work. My guess is, since Dez hasn't signed his franchise tender, meaning he is not under contract, he won't be here. And attending OTAs that begin in about a month likely will be out of the question, that minor withholding of services the only real leverage a franchised player has in on-going negotiations for a long-term deal that has a July 15 deadline. After that, you're tagged, that is if you choose to play for the guaranteed amount. If not, you can sit and turn your nose up on a guaranteed, say, 12.8 million bucks.

Nothing personal on either side mind you, as they say.

Just man-to-man competitive business, with the maturing growth of Dez about to be measured.