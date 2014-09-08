Spagnola: Romo Decisions, Not Back, The Culprit





While Romo had plenty of time to rehab his back, maybe he did not take enough time on the field to refresh his mind. Remember me saying I jokingly asked Romo early in training camp if he would be treated like Adrian Peterson, new Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer insisting he did not want to chance his star back taking any snaps in preseason games?

Romo was adamant that a running back could get away with that. Maybe any other position, too … except quarterback. He talked about how quarterbacks have to reacquaint themselves with how quickly plays flash in front of you. How you have to get comfortable in the pocket once again. How you have to sharpen your decision-making, knowing you have to make those in only three, maybe four seconds, if you're lucky. Adapting to the speed of the game is essential.

Well, to me, Romo just didn't adapt well in the first half, just didn't see the field on Sunday. On the first pick, trying to drill Dez Bryant from the 32 downfield 18 yards to his right, Romo locked onto Dez, allowing free safety Ed Reid to jump from the other side of the field to intercept the pass. Had Romo clearly viewed the field, he would have seen Terrance Williams had beaten the corner down the middle deep left, and with Reid already vacating the premises would have been wide open for a potential touchdown pass. Romo never saw him.

On the Cowboys' next possession, the team once again drove down field, set up with a first-and-goal from the San Francisco 5. Romo faked a handoff to Murray, causing the Niners defense to collapse, and there went Dwayne Harris into the end zone, wide open. Romo never saw him, or as he said, "By the time I spotted it, I was peeking out of the corner of my eye for Witten because I thought we were going to get him."

They didn't. Romo tried floating a pass over the linebacker into Witten before the safety recovered. The ball hung up way to long, and Patrick Willis fading back intercepted it. And if he hadn't, the safety, Antoine Bethea, would have. Again, nothing to do with the physical condition of his back. Just didn't see the field.

And on the third interception, the next possession, trying to drive the ball out from his own one, on a first-and-10 at the Cowboys 12, the Cowboys lined up three tight ends, Murray in the backfield and Dez Bryant out left, basically showing run. The Cowboys weren't running. They were going deep, and Dez had a step on the corner running a post.

One big problem. The backside corner, Parrish Cox, didn't have anyone on his side to cover. And when the Cowboys max-protected, he simply dropped into coverage, rotating over and intercepting the pass just before Dez was able to get to the ball at the San Francisco 36.