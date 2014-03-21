Spagnola: Signing Henry Melton A Start, Not A Finish





Look, just because Melton is onboard, and right now for this year only, that doesn't mean the Cowboys should turn their nose up at No. 16 in the NFL Draft come May 8 if a defensive tackle they really like is available. Aaron Donald, why not? Anyone else they deem worth selecting to play the 3-technique that's available at 16, why not? Remember, if all things were equal last year and Jay Ratliff was who they were counting on him to be, the eventual 3-technique stud Jason Hatcher was being penciled in to man the 1-technique spot.

So Melton and Donald, or whomever, why not? Doesn't seem there is a predetermined mold in Marinelli's scheme.

Remember, too, the wave, the newest hot term out here at The Ranch, meaning send waves of players at 'em. For that you need depth. Great the Cowboys have last year's find Nick Hayden and signed McClain. And let's not forget the impending return of Tyrone Crawford, the forgotten man, who can play a little 3-technique, can play the strongside defensive end spot and maybe even rush as the 1-technique on the nickel.

Great, but let's not lose sight of the defensive end spot, and many have when I hear about taking a safety with the first-round pick or another offensive lineman or even a quarterback. Please. Melton plays defensive tackle, right, not defensive end, and they are far from being out of the woods there.

Yep, George Selvie, the wonder-find of last year, is a keeper, and can play DE on the strongside. Who knows, maybe if Anthony Spencer shows any signs of recovering from last year's microfracture knee surgery he can be signed to a deal similar to Melton's. In other words, prove yourself before you get serious bucks, a rather novel concept, right?

Don't forget Caesar Rayford, the guy the Cowboys traded for last summer but never really blossomed in his first NFL season. This will be a crucial offseason and training camp for him. And the Cowboys did sign Mincey, a one-time productive starter in Jacksonville from 2011-12. Didn't have to commit big dollars for him, but might provide some bang for the buck. All those guys, though, mostly all strongside dudes.

But if you are scoring at home, you haven't heard a peep about the weakside defensive end, have you? Not a mention of the probable replacement for the departed DeMarcus Ware? That should concern you … still.

Finding better than the seven-time Pro Bowler Ware, the team's all-time sack leader, is going to be hard. For a while, maybe even impossible, and sounds as if free agent Jared Allen's pass-through The Ranch was just that, both sides kicking the tires. And even if Allen reneges on what appeared to be a deal with Seattle, that ship has sailed here if he expects to make what Ware will make in Denver.

And it's not as if there are a bunch of these pass rushers still available in free agency, or ones the Cowboys could even afford in the first place. So that means defensive end will be flashing brightly on the Cowboys draft radar, but again they must display restraint at No. 16, not just taking a defensive end there to take one. That's gets you in trouble.

Hard part is the Cowboys drafted a guy of Ware's caliber at No. 11, only five spots higher than their 2014 standing. But after Jadeveon Clowney, who is likely to go among the top five picks, if not the first, there really isn't a Ware-caliber player available at defensive end after that. Or at least not an obvious one to select that high. We'll see how all that turns out.

So as you can see, the Cowboys work at this point on a defensive line totally wiped out from what it was supposed to be at the start of training camp no more than eight months ago is not near complete. Melton helps greatly if he still is the same Melton who became the inside soul to the Bears defensive line two and three years ago. The gamble they are taking is well worth it. The gamble Melton is taking on himself is well worth it. Just no way to know for sure.