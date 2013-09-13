Spencer Confident He Can Take On Limited Role Against Chiefs





"We've got players out there that are going to help with the conditioning thing," Spencer said. "I don't think I'm going to at any point in the game be dead tired. I'm going to be backing guys up, so I think I'll be good conditioning-wise."

The Cowboys can ease Spencer back in and feel somewhat comfortable about that because of the way defensive end George Selvie's played as a starter. Selvie earned the temporary starting role from his play in the preseason, and he didn't disappoint in the opener, finishing with a sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

"Just the way he's playing and being consistent and doing the things he needs to do, any time you can find a player like that and be consistent with it, it's going to be good for the team," Spencer said.

Spencer missed Thursday's practice after going on a limited basis Wednesday. Team representatives said it was a planned day of rest, as Spencer works his way back in. Spencer said he did a lot more at practice Friday and tried to get in as much as he could.

He's also confident that he can step in and play at a high level, despite missing seven weeks of practice.

"I'm pretty confident, if I can get my get off, my technique hasn't really gone out the window," he said. "I focus on that stuff, and that little stuff takes care of everything else. I felt really good today."

It's been a question all week whether or not Spencer, who earned a second straight franchise tag, would be ready to debut this weekend. Defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin said earlier this week he thought if Spencer got in, it wouldn't be in a full-time role.

Head coach Jason Garrett said the plan has always been to ease him back in. Spencer now feels ready to contribute in some fashion.