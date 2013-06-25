Spencer Contract Talks Subside; DE Likely Plays 2013 Under Tag





Talks between Anthony Spencer and the Cowboys for a long-term contract have apparently ended, according to multiple reports.

That means Spencer, as expected, will likely play 2013 on the franchise tag tender for the second straight year. Clubs have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract with franchise-tagged players. If not, they will play the season on the one-year deal and will become free agents next March.

In Spencer's case, he will play for the $10.63 million tag the Cowboys issued him in March.

This move shouldn't come as a major surprise. Neither side sounded too eager about a deal getting done in the near future.

Spencer said at the end of the minicamp last week that he is "focused on the season" and wasn't worried about his contract status.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones issued similar statements earlier this month.

"There's nothing here that's not on the up and up and friendly," Jones said. "If it works out, it works out. We'd love to have Spencer here, but we also understand it has got to work for him too."

The club had to clear off $20 million just to get under the cap, and then even more room to tag Spencer. The Cowboys reworked contracts to several players, including Jason Witten, DeMarcus Ware and Miles Austin. The new, $108 million contract the Cowboys gave Tony Romo occurred in [embedded_ad]

Last year, Spencer had a career season for the Cowboys, recording 11 sacks, just shy of DeMarcus Ware's team-high of 11.5. Spencer was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl, but eventually went to Hawaii and played in the game for the first time in his career.